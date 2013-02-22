This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Serena Williams Sets Record After Reclaiming No. 1 Women’s Tennis World Rank

SEE ALSO: Top Moments In Black History: MLK Memorial Opens In Washington D.C.

In the storied career of Serena Williams, the tennis star has been a dominant player on the world stage for 15 years. At an age where many of her contemporaries have retired or have had their physical gifts fade, Williams has seemingly shifted in to a new gear. This was marked most notably by Williams becoming the oldest No. 1 ranked Women’s tennis player last week. The feat is especially remarkable considering Williams won her first major (U.S. Open) title as a teenager in 1999.

This isn’t the Compton native’s first time atop the ranks; this marks Williams’ sixth No. 1 ranking after first achieving the goal at age 20 in 2002. Another key fact: three African Americans are in the world’s top 25 ranking, with elder sister Venus ranked at No. 21 and rising 20-year-old Sloane Stephens at No. 16.

SEE ALSO: Top Moments In Black History: President Barack Obama Wins Re-Election

Top Moments In Black History: Serena Williams Reclaims No. 1 Women’s Tennis World Rank was originally published on newsone.com

D.L. Chandler Posted February 22, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: