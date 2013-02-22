FAB OR FUG: Meagan Good Hides Her Sexy With A Multi-Color Printed Frock (POLL)

Meagan Good attended the 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon with her husband DeVon Franklin. She wore a multi-color printed frock and topped off her look with Vince Camuto heels, and a CC Skye clutch.

I love the drapery action in the front this gown. But what I adore most is that it appears super comfy and just might hide all of my love handles and other rolls I don’t want you all to know about. I do wish it were made of a solid color or perhaps a little more effort was put in to her accessory choice. A statement necklace may have changed my mind.

But what do you beauties think?

