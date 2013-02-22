The judge in the bail hearing case involving the Valentine’s Day shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has granted Oscar Pistorius bail and the oportunity to be free pending his set trial. Pistorius’ family members and supporters shouted “Yes!” when Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair made his decision after a near two-hour explanation of his ruling.

Magistrate Nair set the bail at 1 million rand ($113,000 US dollars), with $11,300 in cash and proof that the remaining amount is available. The magistrate said Pistorius had to surrender his passports and also turn in any other guns that he owns. Pistorius also cannot leave the district of Pretoria without the permission of his probation officer.

Oscar Pistorius Granted Bail! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 22, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: