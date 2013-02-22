2013 Oscars: What To Watch For On The Big Night

This Sunday, the 2013 Oscars will grace our television sets, honoring Hollywood heavyweights, such as Daniel Day-Lewis and Naomi Watts. But if you are wondering who are some of the Black film stars who could be bringing home an Oscar, NewsOne‘s got you covered with an African-American Oscar nominee list for this year’s show.

Best Picture:

“Beasts Of The Southern Wild,” starring Quvenzhane Wallis

“Django Unchained,” starring Jamie Foxx

Actor in a Leading Role:

Denzel Washington in “Flight”

Actress in a Leading Role:

Quvenzhane Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Watch the “Beasts” trailer here:

Cinematography:

“Django Unchained”

Watch the “Django” trailer here:

Directing:

“Beasts Of The Southern Wild”

Writing-Adapted Screenplay:

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Writing-Original Screenplay:

“Django Unchained”

“Flight”

Watch the “Flight” trailer here:

