12-Year-Old Promotes Bar Mitzvah By Parodying ‘Welcome to Atlanta’ [VIDEO]

When 12-year old Daniel Blumen (pictured) wanted to promote his upcoming Bar Mitzvah, he decided the traditional door-to-door route was outdated and opted to make a rap video, with cameos from stars, about his big day instead.

Set to the instrumental of Jermaine Dupri’s hit “Welcome To Atlanta” and titled “Save the Date,” the Atlanta preteen rhymes:

“Welcome to Atlanta, where the players play/Hope that you can make my Bar Mitzvah day/13 years since I was born/And the party won’t stop till Sunday mornin.’”

And according to Blumen, he’s been preparing for this day for years:

“Working in Hebrew since I was 5/Didn’t even know if I’d survive/Now I get top billin’/And I’m just chillin.’”

Throughout the video, Blumen also displays his hometown pride with an Atlanta Falcons jersey and showcases landmarks, such as Turner Field, the Georgia Aquarium, and the World of Coca-Cola.

The video also features cameos from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, singer Ne-yo, and even former basketball star Shaquille O’ Neal.

Watch “Save The Date” here:

According to Daniel’s father, Rick Blumen, the video took nine weeks to produce, but was shot in one day. Since its debut, “Save the Date” has garnered more than 63,000 YouTube hits at press time.

On whether the video was expensive, Rick told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, “It was not expensive. The paper invitations are more expensive, and they are not fancy.”

Daniel’s Bar Mitzvah is scheduled for May 11th.

