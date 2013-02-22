CLOSE
THE BUZZ: Meet Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Baby, Intruder Arrested At Rihanna’s House & More

Mathew Knowles Is Proud Of Beyonce

Mathew Knowles is tight-lipped about his breakup with daughter Beyonce, but he wants you to know he’s proud of her. Bey’s dad appeared on CNN and gushed about his baby girl.

Mathew tells CNN:

“I’m proud to see her as a mother. I know this was something very important to her and to see her hold Blue Ivy—that’s something very special. I have a picture that no one else will ever get to see of her holding Blue Ivy. You can see the joy in her face.”

