Evelyn Lozada covers VIBE Vixen’s beauty issue with flawless makeup and fresh curls. She’s all abroad the promo train for the new season of “Basketball Wives” and chats with VIBE about everything from the launch of her new fashion line, to her messy break-up with her ex-husband former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Whether you believe that Iyanla fixed her life or not, the 37-year-old reality tv star has been forced to check herself! Check out a few excerpts from VIBE’s interview.

Evelyn on becoming a changed woman on Basketball Wives:

I had people saying, “Stay the same. I need to see all that feistiness.” I’m still going to have my little quotes; this is just who Evelyn is. And at the same time, I need to learn to handle certain situations. But if somebody is coming at me, I’m going to protect myself. It’s not like I’m going to be super perfect because I was on Iyanla and now I’m Mother Mary, because that’s not what it is. But at the same time, instead of going from zero to 1,000, let’s really think before we speak and not get physical. I just have to remind myself of that. It’s a daily thing for me because sometimes you’re tested.

On what she learned from Iyanla:

I’m still going through the healing process. After I did that interview, I never talked about [the abuse] ever again. But I do reality TV; not talking about it doesn’t make sense. When we started filming [Basketball Wives] again, I started talking about it. I’m very emotional probably every episode because I’m dealing and filming and going through my healing process at the same time.

On dating and being married again:

I’m starting to get in that space where I’m open to it. I want to get married and have my twin babies. [Laughs]

