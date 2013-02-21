Three people are reported dead and at least three more are injured this morning after an apparent gun fight on the Las Vegas strip near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino.

Moving vehicles involved in the shoot out ultimately crashed at a busy intersection in the city famous for its attractions, gambling spots, clubs and bars.

Read more on the developing story via the links below.

RELATED LINKS:

Three Persons Dead, Several Hurt in Vegas Gun Battle & Car Crash

Gunfight & Crash on the Las Vegas Strip Leave Three Dead, Several Injured

Three Dead in Las Vegas Strip Shoot Out This Morning was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 21, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: