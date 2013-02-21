Three Dead in Las Vegas Strip Shoot Out This Morning

0 reads Leave a comment
Three people are reported dead and at least three more are injured this morning after an apparent gun fight on the Las Vegas strip near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
Moving vehicles involved in the shoot out ultimately crashed at a busy intersection in the city famous for its attractions, gambling spots, clubs and bars.
