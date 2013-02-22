Do You Hate On Beyoncé Because You Hate Yourself?

By Lashawnda Becoats

I’ve never been a huge fan of Beyoncé. Although, I admit I have been known to break out a sweat trying to master the moves from “Get Me Bodied” and “Put A Ring On It.” Still, she was never a performer I would rush to see in concert.

My enthusiasm changed when I saw her step to the mic to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration. She exuded sheer confidence when she looked at the crowd then opened her mouth to sing. I appreciated and understood her elegance and what she represented in that moment.

After the inauguration, there was the electrifying Super Bowl performance and then to her revealing HBO documentary “Life is But A Dream.” It seems like Beyonce is on top of the world and the hating on her is at an all-time high. Haters attack her on Facebook and Twitter as if they know her personally. These virtual haters say how they wish she’d just disappear.

I’ve been really surprised and saddened by the callousness of people’s comments:

“She can’t sing.”

“She’s all over the place, I can’t stand her. I wish she’d sit down somewhere.”

“I still don’t believe she had that baby.”

“She’s so fake.”

She’s so country and dumb. She needs to learn how to speak correctly.”

After reading and hearing so many negative comments I wonder if people who hate on Beyoncé are really hating on some shortcoming they have within themselves?

Here’s why I ask:

Beyoncé has a strong work ethic. She’s focused and ambitious. She’s creative and isn’t afraid to take risks or try new things. She wears her self-confidence well. She knew from an early age what she wanted to do and she has spent her life perfecting her craft.

Many of us proudly claim some of those attributes in our own lives, yet we criticize Beyoncé doing it and being successful.

Why have we become so jaded?

Many want Beyoncé to disappear, but rush to watch reality stars who’ve taken the easy route to fame.

Beyoncé appears to love and cherish her husband, daughter, family and God.

People forget she is a superstar. It’s her job to sell records whether you believe she can sing or not. It’s also her job to look glamorous, set trends, travel around the world, endorse products and maximize every opportunity that fits her brand.

I’m not suggesting that people should fall in love with Beyoncé but I am I suggesting they look at why they hate her so much. When we hate on other people it is toxic energy. Typically, the hate is a manifestation of how the hater feels about herself.

Beyoncé knows she was born to sing. How many of us know what we were born to do? How many of us have enough courage to follow our dreams?

When I see Mrs. Carter on tour this summer I won’t hate, I’ll celebrate. I’m proud of Beyoncé’s success.

–Keep it positive and Keep it moving

Lashawnda K. Becoats is a certified Life coach. She is a freelance columnist for the Charlotte Observer and has written for QCity Metro and Uptown Magazine. Email her at lbecoats@gmail.com. Follow her on facebook.com/lashawndabecoats and Twitter:@coachlashawnda

