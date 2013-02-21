CLOSE
Three Dead, Several Injured in Las Vegas Gunfight

Three people are reported dead and at least three more are injured this morning after an apparent gun fight on the Las Vegas strip near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino.

Moving vehicles involved in the shoot out ultimately crashed at a busy intersection in the city famous for its attractions, gambling spots, clubs and bars.

