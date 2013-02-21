Soledad O’Brien Confirms CNN Morning Show is Ending

Noted CNN correspondent Soledad O’Brien just confirmed today that her popular morning show “Starting Point” is going to come to an end.

The network claims to be moving in a “different direction” and O’Brien says they are currently “discussing her role.”

Be sure to check out this afternoon’s broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show as Soledad O’Brien briefly addresses the issue at the beginning of William’s “Hot Talk” panel of special guests for this week.

More details to available in the links below.

Terron Austin Posted February 21, 2013

