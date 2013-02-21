CLOSE
National
Home

Soledad O’Brien Confirms CNN Morning Show is Ending

0 reads
Leave a comment

Noted CNN correspondent Soledad O’Brien just confirmed today that her popular morning show “Starting Point” is going to come to an end.

The network claims to be moving in a “different direction” and O’Brien says they are currently “discussing her role.”

Be sure to check out this afternoon’s broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show as Soledad O’Brien briefly addresses the issue at the beginning of William’s “Hot Talk” panel of special guests for this week.

More details to available in the links below.

RELATED LINKS:

Soledad O’Brien Confirms Reports of an End to Her CNN Morning Show

INTERVIEW: Soledad O’Brien Describes the “One-Drop” Rule

Soledad O’Brien Returns With New Installment of CNN’s Black In America Series

Why Soledad O’Brien Says It Like She Means It

PHOTOS: Soledad O’Brien, Anita Baker, MC Lyte & Rocsi Diaz Attend Russell Simmons’ “Art for Life” Charity Event

Soledad O’Brien Confirms CNN Morning Show is Ending was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Canceled , CNN , correspondent , morning show , Soledad O'Brien , Starting Point , Wendy Williams

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close