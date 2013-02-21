Top Moments In Black History: MLK Memorial Opens In Washington D.C.

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Opens In 2011

Of the many massive structures that grace Washington’s National Mall, the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial stands apart by way of its significance in marking the strides made since the dawn of the Civil Rights Movement. Majestic, soul-stirring, and largely pristine, the memorial opened to the public on August 22, 2011, after decades of planning and fund-raising. Located at 1964 Independence Avenue, S.W., the address is connected to the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Although King isn’t the first African American to be honored with a memorial, he is the first Black person to have one featured on or near the National Mall.

D.L. Chandler Posted February 21, 2013

