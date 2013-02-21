Brooklyn Homeless Man Sues Parents For Not Loving Him

In a lawsuit, Bernard Anderson Bey (pictured) is demanding that his parents pay him the hefty sum of $200,000 because he felt unloved and abandoned by them, which allegedly caused him to become homeless and destitute, reports the New York Post.

The 32-year-old claims in the bizarre Brooklyn Supreme Court-filed document that his stepfather, Bernard Manley, beat him, used abusive language that degraded him, and did drugs in front of him as a child growing up.

Bey now wants Bernard and Mother Vicki to mortgage their share of the family-owned run-down Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone and buy two Domino’s Pizza franchises so that he and his siblings can be employed.

Each parent owns 1/8 of a share of the brownstone.

The young wannabee entrepreneur told the New York Post, “Our whole family is really poor, and my father doesn’t care about the situation,” Bey said on Wednesday. “I feel unloved and abandoned.”

Manley, who appeared angered by his stepson’s lawsuit, told the penniless plaintiff that he is entitled to zilch. Still, Bey does not disagree with his stepfather’s retort, telling the New York Post, “I am not entitled to receive anything from an asset he owns. I only thought he might find pleasure in seeing his children become successful.”

In defense, Manley said Bey was his stepson and dismissed the suit, “He’s not related to me. He’s not my son,” Manley contends.

Vicki, who now lives in a housing project in the crime-ridden Bushwick section of Brooklyn, admitted to the New York Post that she was afraid of her eldest child, Bey. “I live in the projects. You want to sue me? What’s next, you coming to shoot up my door?” the Mother lamented. “He’s 32 years old. That speaks for itself. Welcome to America. Everyone in America has the same opportunity. Don’t blame the parents at this point. The choice is yours. You’re an adult.”

Bey claims that each of his five siblings are on public assistance because of their parent’s negligence and the way in which they were raised.

One of Bey’s sisters accuses her brother of being not in his right mind, calling him delusional and a “liar” stating, “I’m not on public assistance. My parents were not terrible. They did the best they could. He chose the life he’s leading now,” the unidentified sibling told the New York Post.

Bey, who has a long drug-related rap sheet and who has tried his suing-the-parents court shenanigans before has a life goal of becoming a record mogul but for now, he is studying to become an auto mechanic.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 21, 2013

