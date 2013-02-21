CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Oscar Pistorius: Shocking Testimony By Witnesses

0 reads
Leave a comment

In shocking testimony, witnesses say Pistorius gunned down girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, she began screaming (presumably in pain and horror) and then he continued shooting……..in total contrast from his story of thinking she was an intruder.

Prosecutors also say they will present a witness who says there was “non-stop talking like fighting” between 2 and 3 AM … shortly before the shooting……also in contrast,  Pistorius claims there was no argument before the killing.


See TMZ

Oscar Pistorius: Shocking Testimony By Witnesses was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Oscar Pistorius Does Unthinkable Screaming Girlfriend , Oscar Pistorius: Shocking Testimony By Witnesses

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close