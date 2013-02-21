In shocking testimony, witnesses say Pistorius gunned down girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, she began screaming (presumably in pain and horror) and then he continued shooting……..in total contrast from his story of thinking she was an intruder.

Prosecutors also say they will present a witness who says there was “non-stop talking like fighting” between 2 and 3 AM … shortly before the shooting……also in contrast, Pistorius claims there was no argument before the killing.



See TMZ

Oscar Pistorius: Shocking Testimony By Witnesses was originally published on kissrichmond.com