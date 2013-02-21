Michelle Williams Announces Plans for New Reality Show “My Sister’s Keeper”

Michelle Williams, one-third of the R&B super-group Destiny’s Child, is striking out on her own once again & this time she’s doing it in a major way with a brand new reality TV show entitled “My Sister’s Keeper.”

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, producer, songwriter and former member of one of the world’s best-selling female groups of all time was just seen dazzling millions alongside Beyonce & Kelly during their surprise reunion at the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show earlier this month, but can currently be seen on stages across the country starring in the touring Broadway musical Fela! for the next 14 weeks.

Partnering with eOne Television (the same entertainment company that produces Mary Mary’s hit series for WeTV), Michelle plans to show us how she juggles life on the road, recording and releasing her forthcoming third gospel album plus all the unforgettable moments in between alongside her real-life siblings.

Expect a single from Michelle soon and the full album (her fourth solo effort) Summer 2013 on Light Records.

Read more on all that Michelle Williams has in store this year by click on the links below. Keep up with Michelle via Twitter – @RealMichelleW.

