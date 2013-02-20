Diversity Trainer To US Government Staff: Pilgrims Were Illegal Aliens

A cultural diversity trainer challenged USDA staff to repeat some inconvenient truths about the country they serve during several tape-recorded cultural diversity sessions in 2011 and 2012.

RELATED: Native American Shuts Down Anti-Immigration Protest: Ya’ll All Illegal

One of the statements Dr. Samuel Betances asked staff members to repeat was “the pilgrims were illegal aliens” and “America was founded by outsiders” because the pilgrims “never showed their passports to the pilgrims.”

Here is snippet of what he said below:

“I want you to say that American was founded by outsiders – say that – who are today’s insiders, who are very nervous about today’s outsiders. I want you to say, ‘The pilgrims were illegal aliens.’ Say, ‘The pilgrims never gave their passports to the Indians.’” Betances asked the audience, “Give me a bam,” to which the audience replied in unison. “Good people let’s not be fools. Let’s protect our borders. But if there are people within our borders who are working here unauthorized by their status treat them with respect and lets search for solutions that work for all of us. Are you with me? Gimmi a bam! And in that spirit be kind of strangers because the Judeo-Christian tradition says you were once strangers in Egypt, too. Gimmi a bam! So we have to figure it out. If it worked for the pilgrims, it could work for other groups as well. And it is in that spirit. But we start with gratitude.”

Watch the video excerpt below:

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

In another video clip (below), he tells the staff he doesn’t care for the word “minorities” and instead said “emerging majorities” is a more accurate term.

The videos were obtained by government watch group Judicial Watch out of Washington D.C. via a May 18, 2012, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Betances is an executive at the diversity training firm Souder, Betances & Associates, Inc., out of Chicago. When NewsOne called the firm to speak with him, a staff member said he was unavailable.

Conservatives are bound to have a field day with these clips. Breitbart News is already editorializing the clips as Betances instructing staff to repeat “leftist history.”

But is there really anything wrong with what Betances said? I don’t think so. Indeed, he certainly took cultural diversity training to the next level. Simply put: he went there. But as far as I am concerned, it is about time that someone finally did.

Sound off!

Diversity Trainer To US Government Staff: Pilgrims Were Illegal Aliens was originally published on newsone.com

Terrell Jermaine Starr Posted February 20, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: