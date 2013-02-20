Mary J. Blige Facing Eviction?

0 reads Leave a comment
My girl Mary J. Blige is really going through it. After defaulting on two loans, I’m hearing that MJB may be facing eviction for non-payment of her rent for her NYC swanky apartment.
The New York Daily News is reporting:
Here’s the 411 on Mary J. Blige’s financial troubles — they’re worse than we thought. The “No More Drama” singer’s reported money problems have gotten so bad, she was slapped with a notice on the door of her tony upper West Side apartment building after it was discovered that she “had a rent-paying problem” last November. The luxe building, the Ashley, boasts a basketball court, state-of-the-art gym and bowling alley.
