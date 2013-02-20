CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Facing Eviction?

My girl Mary J. Blige is really going through it. After defaulting on two loans, I’m hearing that MJB may be facing eviction for non-payment of her rent for her NYC swanky apartment.

The New York Daily News is reporting:

Here’s the 411 on Mary J. Blige’s financial troubles — they’re worse than we thought. The “No More Drama” singer’s reported money problems have gotten so bad, she was slapped with a notice on the door of her tony upper West Side apartment building after it was discovered that she “had a rent-paying problem” last November. The luxe building, the Ashley, boasts a basketball court, state-of-the-art gym and bowling alley.

