According to a Channel 7 Action News report in Detroit, MI, Lional Campbell‘ son, Michael, died of acute meningitis at the age of three…….over 25 years ago. However, Campbell is still paying child support for him to this day.

“It took a lot out of me,” says Campbell who is from Detroit and now lives in Kentucky. And it’s that distance that is making it even more difficult for Campbell to fight with the Wayne County Friend of the Court over child support that Campbell says he is still paying for Michael.

See the full story at WXYZ

Detroit Man Still Pays Child Support For Son Who Died 25 Years Ago was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 19, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: