Women’s Empowerment 2013: Event Information

Radio One of Raleigh presents Women’s Empowerment 2013on Saturday, March 23. Women’s Empowerment is a high energy, high profile event that targets African-American women of all ages and is attended by as many as 18,000 Radio One listeners. A presenting sponsor of Women’s Empowerment is Duke Medicine.

Women’s Empowerment has empowered, educated and entertained women for the past 18 years. This extravagant event has become a tradition for women of the Triangle. For an entire day women are dazzled with unforgettable performances by national recording artists, impressive vendor displays, informative seminars and celebrity autograph sessions.

Past speakers have included Susan Taylor, former editor in chief of Essence magazine, entertainment diva Patti LaBelle, R&B songstress Mary J. Blige, actress and director Debbie Allen, actress Phylicia Rashad, motivational speaker Iyanla Vanzant, award winning actors and producers Angela Bassett and Vivica A. Fox, television personality Star Jones-Reynolds, Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, champion of health & fitness Laila Ali, supermodel Tyra Banks and entertainer Steve Harvey.

The event will feature a noteworthy motivational speech by an internationally recognized speaker. This year’s keynote speaker will be charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker and entrepreneur Bishop T.D. Jakes. Bishop Jakes serves as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000 member church located in Dallas.

