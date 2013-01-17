Women’s Empowerment 2013: Change Your Life With WE Seminars [UPDATED]

Women’s Empowerment is all about giving women the tools they need to succeed in life. We do this through performances, speakers and seminars. This year we have an exciting line-up of seminars that will help ladies transform not just their personal lives, but their living space as well! There’s so much in store for you at Women’s Empowerment 2013. See our list of seminars below.

Women’s Empowerment 2013 Seminars

How to Buy A Home – KBHome

Facilitated by Brian Walker

Need room to grow? Built to order homes are designed to give you more space where you want it. The choices are yours at KB Home.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Relationship Bootcamp

Facilitated by Bishop George Bloomer

A straight talk approach to relationships.

Location: Area Club A

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Lost Your Job? Don’t Lose Your Home!

Facilitated by The North Carolina Prevention Fund

Come learn how you can save your home from foreclosure!

Location: West Concourse

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Ladies First

Facilitated by North Carolina Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program

Cancer and heart disease are the leading causes of death among African American women in North Carolina. Learn why and how to put your health first.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 12:15pm

Help A Sister Out … Come See How You Could Improve And Save A Sister’s Life

Facilitated by Duke Clinical Research Unit

Have you ever considered participating in a clinical research study? Did you know that some medications respond differently in women or African Americans or Hispanics, than in Caucasians. Each year millions of people give the gift of participation in clinical research. Reimbursement for participation can range up to $2000 or greater. Learn more by attending the Help a Sister Out seminar and come find out how you can help to improve and save a sister’s life.

Location: Arena Club A

Time: 2:45pm

