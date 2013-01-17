Women’s Empowerment 2013: Change Your Life With WE Seminars [UPDATED]

Women’s Empowerment is all about giving women the tools they need to succeed in life. We do this through performances, speakers and seminars. This year we have an exciting line-up of seminars that will help ladies transform not just their personal lives, but their living space as well! There’s so much in store for you at Women’s Empowerment 2013. See our list of seminars below.
Women’s Empowerment 2013 Seminars
How to Buy A Home – KBHome
Facilitated by Brian Walker
Need room to grow? Built to order homes are designed to give you more space where you want it. The choices are yours at KB Home.
Location: Varsity Club
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Relationship Bootcamp
Facilitated by Bishop George Bloomer
A straight talk approach to relationships.
Location: Area Club A
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Lost Your Job? Don’t Lose Your Home!
Facilitated by The North Carolina Prevention Fund
Come learn how you can save your home from foreclosure!
Location: West Concourse
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Ladies First
Facilitated by North Carolina Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program
Cancer and heart disease are the leading causes of death among African American women in North Carolina. Learn why and how to put your health first.
Location: Varsity Club
Time: 12:15pm
Help A Sister Out … Come See How You Could Improve And Save A Sister’s Life
Facilitated by Duke Clinical Research Unit
Have you ever considered participating in a clinical research study? Did you know that some medications respond differently in women or African Americans or Hispanics, than in Caucasians. Each year millions of people give the gift of participation in clinical research. Reimbursement for participation can range up to $2000 or greater. Learn more by attending the Help a Sister Out seminar and come find out how you can help to improve and save a sister’s life.
Location: Arena Club A
Time: 2:45pm
