Bishop TD Jakes will serve as the keynote speaker for Women’s Empowerment 2013. Bishop Jakes is a charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker, and entrepreneur who

serves as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church located in Dallas.

All-Star Sequel To TD Jakes’ “Woman Thou Art Loosed” Wrapping Up In NOLA

Named “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine, Jakes’ voice reverberates from the world’s most prominent stages. Through his nexus of charitable works, T.D. Jakes is known for extending a hand of help to the needy, heart of compassion to the hurting, and message of inspiration to the disenfranchised.

TD Jakes Shares Insight About “Jumping The Broom”

Beyond the pulpit, Jakes ranks among the 25 Most Influential African Americans, Britain’s 100 Most Influential Black People, EBONY’s Power100 and is the recent winner of McDonald’s prestigious 365Black Award for his humanitarian efforts. His worldwide impact is felt through an empire that spans film, television, radio, best-selling books, and conference series.

Bishop Jakes made his presence felt in Hollywood with the release of “Jumping the Broom,” an

award winning romantic comedy that debuted as the #1 comedy and grossed nearly seven

times its budget in 2011. Rounding out a prodigious year, Jakes also released “On the Seventh

Day,” the first sequel in the “Woman Thou Art Loosed” franchise which ranked as the number

one independent film opening weekend, outperforming the competition on a per screen

average. The much anticipated remake of “SPARKLE,” featuring Jordin Sparks and the late

Whitney Houston opened in the top five on August 17, 2012 with the highest per screen average

and viewer rating.

Bishop TD Jakes To Speak At Women’s Empowerment 2013 was originally published on foxync.com

1 2Next page »

Mizz Bea Posted January 21, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: