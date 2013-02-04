CLOSE
Charlie Wilson To Peform At Women’s Empowerment 2013

Uncle Charlie, Charlie Wilson, is just one of the many artists who will perform at 2013 Women’s Empowerment.

Uncle Charlie’s performance comes on the heels of the release of his current album “Love, Charlie” Wilson says he is bringing love back to R&B, as love is a key theme for this record.

This is Uncle Charlie’s sixth solo album in a career that spans decades and can be called nothing short of timeless.

It‟s something every artist wants to be, but few earn the distinction. Charlie Wilson’s name is on that short list.

