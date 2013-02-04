CLOSE
Charlie Wilson And Miguel Talk Music, Business And More [VIDEO]

What happens when you put a R&B legend and a rising R&B star in the same room to talk about the industry, their influences and their albums? A great conversation.

Music Choice sits down with Uncle Charlie – Charlie Wilson – and Miguel.

The two speak about everything from the music business, their influences – and how the music they make has been influenced by others –  and albums.

Check out the conversation.

Charlie Wilson And Miguel Talk Music, Business And More [VIDEO] was originally published on foxync.com

