Wendy Williams Coming To Women’s Empowerment 2013

Wendy Williams burst onto the talk show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, “The Wendy Williams Show.” Called a “breakthrough in daytime” by The New York Times, “The Wendy Williams Show,” which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, BET Centric, and is now in its fourth season, has just been renewed on Fox through 2014. Taped live in New York, viewers delight over Williams’ distinctive and entertaining personality, as well as a diverse mix of interviews with celebrity guests from television, film, music and sports.

Prior to achieving success in daytime television, Williams built a devoted audience of fans throughout an enormously successful 23-year career in radio. “The Wendy Williams Experience” was Williams’ top-rated, daily radio show. Syndicated nationally, it aired on WBLS in New York and was listened to by an audience of more than 12 million people. One of the most popular personalities in radio, Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of 2009—one of only a handful of women with that honor.

In addition to talk show host, Wendy Williams is an author and has recently added executive producer to her many titles. She contributes as a regular celebrity hot topics columnist to the entertainment magazine Life & Style Weekly and this spring will be debuting her new book, “Ask Wendy” with Harper Collins. Williams is the author of The New York Times best seller The Wendy Williams Experience (Dutton Books), as well as several novels including Ritz Harper Goes to Hollywood. Oxygen has just announced a new exclusive first-look production deal with talk show host Wendy Williams and her production company, Wendy Williams Productions. Williams will find, develop, and produce original programming for Oxygen as the network continues to expand its aggressive development slate with more fresh, unpredictable series.

