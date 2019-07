Congratulations to Grammy-nominated Uncle Charlie Wilson! His latest project, “Love, Charlie,” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart and number 4 on the Top 200 chart.

The new single, “My Love Is All I Have,” has been number one on Billboard Chart for two consecutive weeks!

Charlie Wilson’s Album Debuts At Number 1 was originally published on foxync.com

1 2Next page »

Jodi Berry Posted February 8, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: