Music Legend Clive Davis Reveals He’s Bisexual

Clive Davis (pictured), the man who discovered or signed such musical icons as Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, revealed to talk show host Katie Couric on her eponymous show on Tuesday that he is in fact a bisexual, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Davis, whose marriage unraveled in the mid-eighties, is the Father of four children, three of whom have followed their dad’s lead and are working in the music business.

The 80-year-old told Couric that he came to the realization that he could very well maintain a relationship with both women and men after his failed marriage.

Davis even admitted to the former news reporter that he has had two relationships with women and is still attracted to them stating, “You don’t have to be only one thing or another. For me, it’s the person.”

The entertainment mogul, who has been in the music business for more than five decades, did not admit to Couric whom he is currently involved with and simply said, “I’m in a monogamous relationship.”

But why is Davis, who has led such a guarded personal life up until now, revealing intimate details?

Because the Brooklyn native is promoting his book, “The Soundtrack Of My Life,” which hits bookshelves on Tuesday.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 19, 2013

