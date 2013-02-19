Michelle Obama might just be the coolest woman on the planet. She fiercely turned 49-years-old last month and is considered a style blazer by many of us. The FLOTUS recently did an interview with Rachel Ray, and although it has aired yet her words are going viral!

MUST READ: President Obama To Deliver Morehouse Commencement Address

When asked what the inspiration was for her new look, this was her response:

Oh Michelle! She makes 49 look absurdly gorgeous. Word is, the President is totally swooning over her bangs but I kinda feel like he swoons over everything she does. You rock Michelle.

What do you think of her new look?

Michelle Obama On Her New Look: ‘This Is My Mid-Life Crisis’ (VIDEO) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com