Fashion and Style
Michelle Obama On Her New Look: 'This Is My Mid-Life Crisis' (VIDEO)

Michelle Obama might just be the coolest woman on the planet. She fiercely turned 49-years-old last month and is considered a style blazer by many of us. The FLOTUS recently did an interview with Rachel Ray, and although it has aired yet her words are going viral!

When asked what the inspiration was for her new look, this was her response:

Oh Michelle! She makes 49 look absurdly gorgeous. Word is, the President is totally swooning over her bangs but I kinda feel like he swoons over everything she does. You rock Michelle.

What do you think of her new look?

Michelle Obama On Her New Look: ‘This Is My Mid-Life Crisis’ (VIDEO) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
