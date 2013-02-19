Rapper Common chats with Heather B on the “Sway in the Morning” radio show on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 about how he’s come to find a passion for acting aside from his career as a Hip Hop artist. With a bevy of starring roles in hit films already under his belt, Common shares what he learns from separating both experiences and how he continues to evolve in both fields by learning how to excel at both artforms.

Check out the complete conversation as Common also reveals what new music he’s been preparing as well as the latest film project, a film that landed in AMC theaters this winter.

Common Speaks on Separating the Art Forms of Rapping & Acting was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 19, 2013

