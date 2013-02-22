Celebrating The Psychedelic Suits of Craig Sager

The man (the myth and the legend) known as Craig Sager has made quite a name for himself via his “interesting” sense of style, aka, god awful suits and blazers. After last night’s All-Star showcase, we are officially not surprised by anything Mr. Sager wears.

If you’re not aware of him, he’s the face often seen on the NBA sidelines interviewing coaches and players. But, unfortunately, everyone ends up paying more attention to his neon threads than the real headliners.

And if you actually like his brazen style (we won’t judge … much), more than likely these blazers are 1-0f-1s, so the chances of you getting your hands on such mind bending blazers are not likely. According to him, he doesn’t have a stylist, so these creations are strictly from the mind of Sager.

Not sure what kind of blazer this is, but he can surely do some duck hunting with it. Or be hunted …

Rob McFarlane Posted February 22, 2013

