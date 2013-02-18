It seems that every other week we are getting word of another loan default against Mary J. Blige. This week Blige has allegedly been slapped with a $900,000 tax lien.

According to TMZ, Mary J. Blige owes $901,769.65 in back taxes to the state. Blige was sued for defaulting on a $2.2 million bank loan from Signature Bank and her charity, the Mary J. Blige and Steve Stoute Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, was sued by TD Bank for not paying back a $250,000 loan and was recently sued by Bank of American which claimed that the singer defaulted on a $500,000 loan. Poor Mary, she needs financial counseling.

See TMZ

Mary J. Blige Slapped With $900,000 Tax Lien was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 18, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: