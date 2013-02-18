CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Mary J. Blige Slapped With $900,000 Tax Lien

0 reads
Leave a comment

It seems that every other week we are getting word of another loan default against Mary J. Blige. This week Blige has allegedly been slapped with a $900,000 tax lien.

According to TMZ, Mary J. Blige owes $901,769.65 in back taxes to the state. Blige was sued for defaulting on a $2.2 million bank loan from Signature Bank and her charity, the Mary J. Blige and Steve Stoute Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, was sued by TD Bank for not paying back a $250,000 loan and was recently sued by Bank of American which claimed that the singer defaulted on a $500,000 loan. Poor Mary, she needs financial counseling.

See TMZ

Mary J. Blige Slapped With $900,000 Tax Lien was originally published on kissrichmond.com

000 Tax Lien , Mary J. Blige Slapped With $900

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close