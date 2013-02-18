Rihanna was attacked by a crazed fan who took things a little too far , when he threw a bottle at her for reuniting with Chris Brown. The NY Daily News is reporting that the “Stay” singer was left bloodied early Sunday outside a London nightclub when she cut her knee dodging a bottle hurled by a heckler spewing insults aimed at Chris Brown.

Rihanna who was in town to mark the debut of her River Island collection at London Fashion Week was confronted by the stranger at 3 a.m. outside the Box Nightclub in London as she left the hot spot. A witness said the man threw a bottle of Lucozade, a British energy drink. Rihanna fell against a metal shop grate during the mayhem and cut her right knee.

She was seen dabbing her bloody wound as she was hustled to a waiting car.

It may be time to step up your security Rihanna.

Rihanna Attacked Over Chris Brown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com