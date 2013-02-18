Bobbi Kristina Vows To Cut Off Grandma Cissy Houston

Bobbi Kristina is allegedly so upset over her grandmother Cissy Houston‘s new memoir ‘Remembering Whitney’ that she’s threatening to cut her off financially.

Sources say that Bobbi K believes Cissy cashed in on her beloved mom’s Whitney Houston’s death by writing the tell-all. She resents the way Cissy dished the dirt on her father Bobby Brown and her mom’s alleged lesbian relationship with her former personal assistant, Robyn Crawford.

Cissy tried to patch things up with her Bobbi K, a furious Krissi reportedly hung up on her grandmother:

“When Cissy phoned to say she never intended to hurt Bobbi Kristina or tarnish Whitney’s image, Krissi told her she never wanted to speak to her again — then slammed the phone down,” says the source. The angry youngster has also vowed to cut her Gospel-legend granny out of any part of Whitney’s $20 million estate, says the source. Bobbi Kristina stands to inherit her mom’s fortune in 2014 on her 21st birthday. [Bobbi Kristina] believes Cissy and the rest of the family “want to control her life and her fortune,” says the second source. “She’s vowed never to let that happen — and won’t give them a dime of her mother’s money. She says the book Cissy wrote was the last straw — just another attempt to cash in on her mom’s hard work and talent — and now her death!”

