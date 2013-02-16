HB Week In Rewind 2.15: The Hot Stories You May Have Missed

This week has been so busy, we need to catch up on what #TeamBeautiful’s been up to just like you (should)! Check out some of our hottest stories from this week. We don’t mind if you spend the entire day on HelloBeautiful.com, just catching up. It’s the weekend, you deserve to treat yourself!We’ll see you again bright and early on Monday morning, but until then…

WHAT WE’RE LISTENING TO:

Lil Wayne’s New Video A Pool Of Mysognistic Absurdity?

His latest video “Love Me” is an unabashed reminder of what Weezy thinks of women. Clearly, in his mind, we are there to please him. Catch up on our opinion here.

INTERLUDES: Bilal Performs ‘Longing & Waiting’ Live

HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES is an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the R&B industry. Bilal’s showed up with his funky soul sound combined with his eclectic music selection and won us over! Check it out here.

Ty Alexander Posted February 16, 2013

