Top Moments In Black History: Shani Davis First Black Athlete To Win Winter Games Gold

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Shani Davis Becomes First Black Athlete To Win Individual Olympic Winter Games Gold

Speed skater Shani Davis made history at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy, becoming the first Black athlete from any nation to win an individual gold medal in a Winter Games event. Davis, a Chicago native, notched the win in the 1,000-meter speed skating event and collected a silver medal in the 1,500-meter contest as well. Ranked as the fastest speed skater in the world, Davis has set eight world records with three of them still unchallenged. Winning 53 individual events as part of the ISUN Speed Skating World Cup circuit, the 30-year-old is the second all-time winning skater in the men’s division.

Watch Davis win the 2006 Winter Olympic Games here:

D.L. Chandler Posted February 15, 2013

