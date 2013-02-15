CLOSE
The Big Award Shows
ASCAP Grammys Weekend Brunch Recap

Courtesy of ASCAP

It was a weekend filled with the hottest celebrities, Grammy nominees, Rhythm & Soul producers and writers and events. One Grammy event that brings the best talents in music together to celebrate, was the ASCAP’s fourth annual Grammy Brunch on February 9th, 2013.

Artist’s and Grammy nominees, like Elle Varner, Tamia, Miguel were present. The brunch was held at the gorgeous London Hotel in Hollywood. The event was sponsored by Pepsi, SunTrust and Rosa Regale.

Enjoy The Photos Below :

For more info on ASCAP : www.ascap.com

 

 

Photos
