CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Paralympian Accused Of Fatally Shooting Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (Video)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius aka “Blade Runner” was charged on Thursday with murdering his girlfriend. His representatives told the press that it was an accidental shooting because Oscar thought it was an intruder but, witness claimed to have heard arguing in the home before the tragic murder.

“There are witnesses and they have been interviewed this morning. We are talking about neighbors and people that heard things earlier in the evening and when the shooting took place,” police brigadier Denise Beukes said.

Paralympian Accused Of Fatally Shooting Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Paralympian Accused Of Fatally Shooting Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close