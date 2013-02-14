Paralympian Oscar Pistorius aka “Blade Runner” was charged on Thursday with murdering his girlfriend. His representatives told the press that it was an accidental shooting because Oscar thought it was an intruder but, witness claimed to have heard arguing in the home before the tragic murder.

“There are witnesses and they have been interviewed this morning. We are talking about neighbors and people that heard things earlier in the evening and when the shooting took place,” police brigadier Denise Beukes said.

Paralympian Accused Of Fatally Shooting Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 14, 2013

