President Obama Visits Decatur! [PHOTOS]

President Barack Obama was in town today and stopped by Decatur’s College Heights Early Education Center. He also spoke at the newly renovated Decatur Recreation Center, where he addressed a proposal that would give more children from low-income families a chance to go to pre-k program. President Obama mentioned Georgia’s successful pre-K program during his State of the Union address.
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

President Obama

