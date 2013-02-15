President Obama Visits Decatur! [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
President Barack Obama was in town today and stopped by Decatur’s College Heights Early Education Center. He also spoke at the newly renovated Decatur Recreation Center, where he addressed a proposal that would give more children from low-income families a chance to go to pre-k program. President Obama mentioned Georgia’s successful pre-K program during his State of the Union address.
President Obama Comes to Decatur! [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
1. President Obama plays a learning game while visiting children at College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. President Obama visits children at College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. President Obama plays a learning game while visiting children at College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. President Obama plays a learning game while visiting children at College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. President Obama plays a learning game while visiting children at College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. People watch as a President Obama's motorcade travels to the Decatur Community Recreation Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. President Obama arrives at the Decatur Community Recreation Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. President Obama highlights Georgia's pre-K program at the Decatur Community Recreation Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. President Obama is kissed by a supporter at the Decatur Community Recreation Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. President Obama highlights Georgia's pre-K program at the Decatur Community Recreation Center in Decatur.Source:Getty 10 of 10
