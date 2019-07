Epic Records is attempting to take down a remix to Future’s “Karate Chop” that features a vulgar Lil Wayne lyric that many people found offensive, most notably the family of slain Civil Rights icon Emmett Till. Till’s family objected to Lil Wayne’s verse and the Rev. Jesse Jackson reached out to the rapper’s management, The Blueprint Group, on the family’s behalf.

Read the full story on HotSpotAtl.

