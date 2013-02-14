Top Moments In Black History: Chrysler Designer Ralph Gilles Continues Corporate Ascent

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Chrysler 300 Sedan Designer Ralph Gilles Continues Corporate Ascent

Although Ralph Gilles has moved comfortably in to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Street & Racing Technology Brand and Motorsports, he made huge waves as the lead designer of the popular Chrysler 300 sedan in 2005. Starting with the company in 1992 as part of the design team, the New York-born Gilles worked up to become Chrysler’s Senior Vice President of Product Design – a position he also holds today. Having won several awards for his work in both the automotive industry and business, Gilles remains one of Black America’s top engineering minds.

Watch Gilles talk about the future of Dodge and Chrysler here:

D.L. Chandler Posted February 14, 2013

