Wayne Brady has leveraged his improvisational comedic stylings into a full career filled with amazing accolades to brag about. From being an Emmy Award-winning cast member of “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” to hosting his own show, “The Wayne Brady Show,” to hosting “Don’t Forget The Lyrics” and “Let’s Make A Deal,” Brady proves that being an Black actor doesn’t have to start and end at Tyler Perry movies.

Wayne Brady:

“I think that me being the first Black of the Miss America pageant [is significant] because in my mind, you can’t have America anything — Miss America, Mr. America — if it doesn’t reflect all the way through, and that means Black, White, Asian, Latino, whatever and we have not had a Black host until I assumed the reins, and that was a big deal.

In fact, it was such a big deal that the folks in the press were like, “Do you know what a big deal it is?” Yeah, thank you very much for giving me the job! No, I earned that, and I think the fact that you have people in TV breaking boundaries. You have people in politics breaking boundaries, not once but twice. I think that’s what we do!”

Wayne Brady’s resume is extensive, impressive and a motivation to all the little Black boys and girls out in the world who want to see themselves on TV, outside of the ratchet restraints of reality TV. Since the start of his acting career, Wayne’s comedic sense has been spot on and his role on “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” made him a certified Black History maker. He was the first cast member to win an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance. He went on to host his own show–”The Wayne Brady Show” from 2001-2004 and won five Daytime Emmys–two of which were for hosting. Brady now hosts an updated game show blast from the past, “Let’s Make A Deal.”

#OurMoments: Wayne Brady On Breaking Black Boundaries On TV was originally published on hellobeautiful.com