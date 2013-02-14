These two just can’t let it go! Chris Brown and Drake are suing each other over their infamous nightclub brawl at W.i.P. last summer in New York City. TMZ is reporting that both Drake and Brown have filed legal docs against each other now that a French model has filed a suit against both brawlers. The model, Romain Julien claims he was injured the bottle-throwing fiasco.

Both Chris and Drake are asking a judge to force the loser in their case to cover Julien’s damages if he wins in court. This is not the first lawsuit that came out of the brawl, basketball player Tony Parker is reportedly suing nightclub bosses for his injuries, as is another partygoer who was allegedly harmed during the incident.

Chris has not been having a great month, just days before the Grammys, he crashed his car into a wall,and blamed the paparazzi.

The Craziest Day Chris Brown Ever Had: Gets Sued, Confronts Adele & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted February 14, 2013

