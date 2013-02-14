Woman In Botched Butt Implant YouTube Video Goes Public [Video]

The faceless woman behind the botched butt implant YouTube video that went viral late last year went public for the first time on “Trisha Goddard,” a one-hour NBC daytime talk show.

A plastic surgeon told the New York Daily News the problem with the implants was that they were too large. “That implant appears to be among the largest available for implantation. It’s just huge,” he said. “It’s way too big for her body.”

“Most implants we use contain around 320 (cubic centimeters of silicone gel),” he said. “That woman appears to have 700 or 800 cc implants. That’s the size of a dinner plate,” he added.

During the show, Renee showed the audience the butt implants that she flipped around during the YouTube clip, causing a loud gasp in the studio. As for Renee, she had a message for anyone wanting to augment their appearance: “Love the skin you’re in. Please don’t go and do this stuff to yourself. If more people would come out and tell their stories then less women would go and do this.”

