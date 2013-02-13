How does Rihanna stay fit? It’s a question many women are likely asking, as whatever workout plan Rihanna is using seems to be working. The Barbadian beauty has one of the hottest bodies in music, and Ri maintains her famous curves with a mix of diet and exercise. As Rihanna’s personal trainer Ary Nuñez told Shape, the singer is “so connected to her body. She used to work out because it was part of her responsibility, but now she works out because she loves it!”

Rihanna’s stays fit with an exercise routine that focuses on “the core.” When Rihanna is on tour, trainer Harley Pasternak told People in 2012, she does three 25-minute workouts per week. Those involve 10 minutes of cardio, which might entail biking, stationary running, jumping rope, or jumping jacks. When she’s Ri’s not on the road, she bumps it up to five workouts per week and 30 minutes of cardio.

Rihanna’s stay-fit diet includes five small meals per day, Pasternak says. The R&B superstar tends to get “salty cravings,” but that’s when she might turn to snacks like bean-based 5 Factor chips—a product linked to Pasternak’s “5 Factor” program. Then again, Rihanna told Ryan Seacrest in 2012 that 5 Factor had “gone straight out the window ever since I went on tour,” and amid public concern over what appeared to be her rapid weight loss, she cited her hectic work schedule—more so than any workout plan—as the cause of her sudden slimming.

“It’s actually pretty annoying, because now I don’t have a butt, and I have no boobs,” she said, garnering the sympathy of absolutely no one. “I already had no boobs to start with. So annoying! and I’m eating everything!”

