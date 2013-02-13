Yandy Smith Does Damage Control On Mendeecees’ Child Molestation Drama

“Love & Hip Hop” cast member, Mendeecees has made quite the name for himself since joining the show. Between drug and molestation charges (which have been cleared), Yandy Smith’s baby’s father doesn’t sound like a great guy on paper. However, none of that matters to Yandy because she knows her man!

Living up to a true definition of what “Ride or Die” means, Yandy wrote a letter to clear her man’s “good” name. While I love the fact that she stands by her man, despite these dicey charges, I don’t believe the authenticity of this letter.

At the start, she comes off very level-headed and focused on her man’s freedom. She also praises him for being an amazing man, while praising herself for being a beacon of light and inspiration for young women. But once she goes into what business ventures she’s involved in, I tuned out. I started to feel duped into reading something just so that Yandy could push her business plan to the public.

I appreciate the effort this “Hustlepreneur’s” effort, I don’t applaud it. She’s certainly got the “hustle” part down. Check out what Yandy had to say about Mendeecees and his charges and judge for yourself.

This is what Yandy had to say:

To My Supporters, The past few weeks have been some of the hardest days, hours, and minutes of my life. I found myself torn between a man that I know and love, and an accusation that makes me sick to my stomach. I hoped and prayed that someone I loved so dearly could not be guilty of such a disgusting and shameful act… I hoped, but I did NOT assume. I chose to stay silent until I was able to hear both sides of the stories and form my own opinion. I went to court every single day; I listened intently to the case from both sides ready to face whatever truth was revealed. In the end, the truth is Mendeecees Harris may be many things, but he is NOT guilty of the heinous accusations made against him. I won’t get into much detail because at the other side of this is a young woman that regardless of the outcome, remains broken. I pray that she is able to move past this and realize her full potential and I pray that the world is able to accept that in this case justice was served. As a woman, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and a human being, it breaks my heart when I hear of the violations against children. There is nothing worse than offenses against those whose lives are so precious and who look to us to guide them and help them understand the world. Children that are abused are robbed of their innocence, their childhoods, and their self-esteem. They’re robbed of their optimism and dreams and forced to see the evils of the world before they can see the beauty. My life has been and will continue to be devoted to empowering women and helping young women to aspire to accomplish and go after their dreams and because of this, I would never knowingly or willingly support or condone any behavior contrary to the very things I stand for. I am so thankful to the people who supported us and stood by our side through what was an extremely overwhelming and challenging time. There is no time more fitting than now to introduce something that is dear to my heart. I want to build up the spirits of some of those broken young girls. I want to inspire the ones that are strong and I want to further encourage those that seek to be educated and stimulated. The EGL team and I have been diligently working on our Mentoring program The EGL P.U.D Initiative (Partners Uplifting Our Daughters), which is set to launch this spring. The mission of EGL P.U.D. Initiative is to help young girls to utilize written expression as a tool for overcoming emotional obstacles and embracing their worth in order to reach their full potential. By using written expression as a tool, young women can become more advanced in their writing abilities; this in turn promotes confidence, which is developed through achievements. Our goal is to reduce emotional despair and improve self-esteem in young girls ages 12-17, by providing instruction, guidance, encouragement, reinforcement and support. This will afford them the confidence necessary to reach their full potentials, as they move on to college. To those of you who have supported me, prayed for me, and did not pass judgement, I want to say THANK YOU. Your prayers and support have helped me through a very difficult time. I have worked very hard to build a reputation based on hard work, loyalty, and perseverance. The faith, values and ethics that got me to this point in my life are stronger now than ever before. My personal life has been a roller-coaster this year, filled with highs and lows, and I’ll be lying if I say I have it all figured out. I don’t. I’m giving it up to god and I’m leaving it up to him to guide me in the right direction as he’s done many times before. In the meantime I’m going to focus on what I do best, business. After all, they don’t call me a “Hustlapreneur” for nothing. With Love Yandy Smith

What do you think?

Yandy Smith Does Damage Control On Mendeecees’ Child Molestation Drama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com