Top Moments In Black History: Oprah Winfrey Ends Talk Show, Launches OWN Network

From 1986 to 2011, television host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey ruled the airwaves with her nationally syndicated television and eponymously named talk show, which still remains the highest-rated program of its kind. Stepping down after 25 seasons, Oprah would enter the next phase of her career with the Oprah Winfrey Network. After reporting heavy losses early last year, a major overhaul at the network and other savvy moves aim to bring OWN and its slate of original programming to prominence.

Watch Oprah’s last show here:

February 13, 2013

