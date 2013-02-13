Watergate 2.0? GOP’s Marco Rubio Awkwardly Grabs Gulp Of Water During SOTU Rebuttal

Republican Senator Marco Rubio (pictured) delivered the GOP’s official response to President Barack Obama’s State Of The Union Address last night. But it wasn’t anecdotes about curbing government spending or gun rights that made the rebuttal memorable — it was his tiny Poland Spring bottle gulp that got all the attention.

RELATED: SOTU: President Lays Out Ambitious Agenda For Second Term While Republicans Sulk [WATCH HERE]

While targeting President Obama’s stance on government spending and “false choices,” the Florida senator awkwardly stopped mid-speech and briefly dived off camera to grab a quick swig from the small bottle before returning to his speech.

But the damage had already been done, and comedic fodder was born.

Watch Rubio take his infamous swig here:

The media immediately jumped on the senator’s faux pas. CNN commentator Wolf Blitzer was heard saying, “Uh-oh,” as Rubio took his drink. NBC anchor Brian Williams called it “an impassioned drink of water.” Of course, Twitter users had to chime in on “Watergate 2.0″ as well.

“I don’t always drink water, but when I do, I prefer to be awkward. Stay thirsty, my friends,” Grammy-winning musician James Poyser tweeted shortly after the fiasco, in reference to Dos Equis, the popular TV spokesperson for Cerveza Lager Beer.

“Marco Rubio, the man you want to have a desperate gulp of water with, “political commentator Paul Begala added on his account.

Political activist Kevin Powell was hopeful that a certain group of funnymen and women will keep Watergate 2.0 going:

“I hope ‘Saturday Night Live’ has a field day with the Marco Rubio stumble, gulp, and water grab. That speech was terrible,” he tweeted.

So how is Mr. Rubio responding to the water backlash? He tweeted a picture of the devious Poland Spring bottle, adding #GOPResponse to it. Certainly it was in response to the memosphere.

SEE ALSO: 8 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About the State of the Union Address

Watergate 2.0? GOP’s Marco Rubio Awkwardly Grabs Gulp Of Water During SOTU Rebuttal was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: