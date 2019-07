According to Pix11.com, police in Newark, New Jersey charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the video-taped beating of a naked teenager allegedly because his father owed the suspect $20. See the disturbing video below.

Teen Charged With Stipping And Beat Another (Graphic Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 13, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: