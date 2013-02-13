Mary J Cover’s Vibe Magazine, And Shows Rihanna Love

While some are still hung up on Rihanna’s personal life, , Mary J. Blige is giving her praise. MJB covers the latest issue of Vibe magazine, and had nothing but supportive words for the Bad gal Ri Ri.

When asked of her feelings on the route that the R&B game has gone down MJB showed loved to America’s favorite Rude Girl Ri Ri.“Maybe in 2012, in the middle, I was like, ‘What is going on? What is this? Things got worse before they got better. I think things are going in the right direction,” she said. “I am so proud of what Rihanna is doing. She is speaking to her generation, and she’s living her life in front of them. I don’t even think she’s purposely doing it. She’s such a beautiful girl, and I don’t think she knows she’s that beautiful.

“They give her a hard time because she’s living her life. As long as she’s having fun and isn’t three minutes away from wanting to shoot herself, good! I want her to be happy.”

In the male category, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul singled out Drake for his R&B swag, with a touch of hip hop.

Agree or disagree with Rihanna and her relationship with Chris Brown it’s good to hear Blige showing love to the new school. A lot of times the Oldschool can give great advice to the new school, after Mary having her own battle with abuse at the hands of Kc of Charlotte’s own Jodeci, only if we all could be more supportive of those who experience pain from the hands of a loved one. Great job Mary keep showing love.

Also On 105.3 RnB: