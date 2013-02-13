Ex-NFL Great Throws Super Bowl Party…..In Jail Cell? O J Simpson Hosts The Big Game In Prison

Back when he was running through and around NFL defenses designed to stop him on the way to a record setting career in pro football, O. J. Simpson could not have envisioned someday hosting a Super Bowl party…….from a jail cell. Simpson is apparently allowed a few perks not usually given to jail inmates, for instance, he has his own private television in his 80 sq. ft. cell. That’s probably a small gesture from officials when you’re serving a 33-year sentence, which Simpson is serving at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Simpson’s fall from grace has been unlike any other simply because in the eyes of many Americans, he had gotten away with murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman. So instead of laying low and enjoying freedom, Simpson is now doing time for a kidnapping and armed robbery charge. According to the jail rules, inmates who have the money to purchase their own TV may do so, and with 33 years over your head, that seems like a pretty solid investment. No reports of what was served at the Simpson Super Bowl party, but we can be sure it wasn’t buffalo wings & Coronas!

Mitch Malone Posted February 12, 2013

