Instagram Feud Ends In Hot Mess! 3 Women Splash Hot Grease On Victims

(left to right) Zawadi Clark, Mykhal tait and Myzelle Armstrong

A social media dispute devolved into a hot mess when three women ended up splashing several victims with hot grease for comments they allegedly made against them on Instagram, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Scroll down for video and Teddy Pendergrass gallery

Ashley Hardy, Jasmine Ragland, Shatericka Barrino and Stori Brown went to an apartment complex in Smyrna, Ga., to settle a dispute with three women over messages sent via the social media site. It is unclear whether the four went to the complex to settle the dispute peacefully. What is known is that it ended violently. Zawadi Clark, 20, Myzelle Armstrong, 18, and Mykhal Tait, 20, reportedly stepped out of their apartment armed with a baseball bat and a pot of hot grease.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

The four women hopped back into their car but the grease-totting trio pried open the driver’s side of the door with the bat. Clark reportedly splashed Ragland and Hardy with the grease, causing second- and third-degree burns to the women’s legs and arms.

SEE ALSO: Pope Benedict Conspiracy Theories

“Just shocked,” Hardy said of being doused with the hot grease. “I couldn’t even scream. That was the thing. I couldn’t scream. I was just in shock. I didn’t believe what was happening to me.”

Police say the burns may cause permanent scarring. Barrino and Brown were not harmed.

SEE ALSO: Obama Administration Loses Yet Another Woman

Clark, Armstrong and Tait were charged with four counts of felony battery. Clark and Armstrong are free on bond but Tait remains locked up at the Cobb County Jail.

Though Hardy says she did learn a valuable lesson from the ordeal. “Don’t ever show up to anyone’s house after they tell you they’re planning to fight you,” she said. “Just don’t show up. Just let it go. Ignore it.”

Watch news story on this ratchet story below:

Instagram Feud Ends In Hot Mess! 3 Women Splash Hot Grease On Victims was originally published on newsone.com